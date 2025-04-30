Greenwoods State Bank names new president

Lake Mills-basedannounced thathas been promoted to president, effective immediately. Hegenbarth succeeds, who will now serve as co-chief executive officer alongside. “I’m honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time,” said Hegenbarth. “Greenwoods is a bank with deep community roots and a bold vision for the future. I look forward to building on that foundation — strengthening our relationships, investing in innovation, and continuing to deliver the kind of personalized service our customers count on.” Hegenbarth has more than 30 years of experience in community banking, strategic development and civic engagement. He began his banking career as a credit analyst for. He joined Madison-basedin 1991 and became president and CEO in 1998. He joined Greenwoods State Bank as market president in January of 2024. Hegenbarth has served on the board ofand is currently vice chair-elect of the. “Jim is a respected and forward-thinking leader whose expertise, vision, and values align perfectly with our mission,” said Cera. “This promotion is not only a recognition of Jim’s contributions, but creates a clear succession for leadership within Greenwoods that will reinforce our focus on the communities and customers we serve in our local markets.” Greenwoods State Bank has total assets of $641 million and branch locations in Lake Mills, Albany, Burlington, Evansville, Lake Geneva, Madison, Monroe, Monticello and Waukesha.