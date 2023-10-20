Greenwald Gardens and Manor near Mukwonago to be sold at auction

A European-inspired estate owned by Mukwonago’s Greenwald Family Foundation Inc., which includes an elevator, a vineyard and five fireplaces, will be sold at auction on Oct. 28.

The 9,265-square-foot home sits on a 106-acre site at S100 W31244 county Highway LO, just west of Mukwonago.

DeCaro Auctions International will host the no-reserve, no-minimum auction at the property at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28. The proceeds from the sale will go to the Greenwald Family Foundation and further support the local community, according to DeCaro Auctions.

Details inside the house include 22-karat gold gilding in the two-story foyer and burled-oak cabinets in the kitchen, according to the property listing. The four-story house has an elevator that services three floors. The house has three bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths.

The private grounds feature marble statues, fountains and French-inspired gardens. There’s also a small vineyard on the property.

“The surrounding acreage offers the opportunity to develop multiple homesites,” the listing states. “At the top of the manor sits an ‘Eagles Nest,’ showcasing spectacular views of the extensive gardens modeled after the Palace of Versailles, statues, gazebos, and bubbling fountains. This estate truly serves as a haven for those who appreciate the art of entertaining as both the interior and exterior provide picturesque backdrops.”

The property has been on the sale block, with an asking price of $4.9 million. It was previously set to be auctioned in December 2022.

Residential builder and commercial real estate developer Darwin N. Greenwald had the home built in 1999.

Greenwald built the home for his daughter Sherry, who died in 2012 from brain cancer. It was inspired by a European trip, and Sherry designed the manor and gardens as a nod to the iconic Palace of Versailles that she fell in love with during her travels.