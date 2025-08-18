Green Bay-based Fairchild Equipment buys former PepsiCo facility in Milwaukee

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

An affiliate of Green Bay-based Fairchild Equipment has acquired two industrial buildings, totaling 121,000 square feet of space, on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, according to state property records.

The site spans approximately 8.2 acres and includes two buildings—one totaling 106,000 square feet and another at 15,000 square feet.

Located at 5500 N. Lovers Lane Road, the property was sold for $4.5 million. It was previously home to a PepsiCo distribution center. Records show the seller was a New York-based affiliate of PepsiCo.

Fairchild Equipment provides warehouse equipment, including rack systems, forklifts and forklift parts. The company operates 11 locations across the Upper Midwest, including two in Menomonee Falls that total about 35,000 square feet. In 2015, Fairchild acquired Menomonee Falls-based Lift Truck Specialists.

Fairchild Equipment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.