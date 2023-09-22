Grede sells Wauwatosa foundry in sale-leaseback deal

Michigan-based Grede, a manufacturer of iron casting and automotive components, sold its original Wauwatosa foundry to an Illinois real estate investor for $5.5 million.
Grede, which dates back to its founding in 1920 as Grede Foundries Inc. in Wauwatosa is owned by New York-based private investment firm Gamut Capital Management.
The Wauwatosa property, which spans about five acres, is located at 6432 W. State St. in Wauwatosa.
A company spokesperson said that Grede has entered into a long-term lease with the property's new owner, Brennan Investment Group, which owns a majority of the company's other manufacturing facilities.
"The sale-leaseback, a standard corporate transaction, has no impact on Grede’s long-term strategy for our Wauwatosa foundry," the spokesperson said.
Grede has foundries and machining locations in seven states, with four in Wisconsin: Menomonee Falls, Reedsburg, Browntown and Wauwatosa.