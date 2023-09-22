Grede sells Wauwatosa foundry in sale-leaseback deal

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Michigan-based, a manufacturer of iron casting and automotive components, sold its original Wauwatosa foundry to an Illinois real estate investor for $5.5 million. Grede, which dates back to its founding in 1920 as Grede Foundries Inc. in Wauwatosa is owned by New York-based private investment firm Gamut Capital Management. The Wauwatosa property, which spans about five acres, is located at 6432 W. State St. in Wauwatosa. A company spokesperson said that Grede has entered into a long-term lease with the property's new owner,, which owns a majority of the company's other manufacturing facilities. "The sale-leaseback, a standard corporate transaction, has no impact on Grede’s long-term strategy for our Wauwatosa foundry," the spokesperson said. Grede has foundries and machining locations in seven states, with four in Wisconsin: Menomonee Falls, Reedsburg, Browntown and Wauwatosa.