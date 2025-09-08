Grebe’s Bakery debuts new display at Shorewood Metro Market store

West Allis-based Grebe’s Bakery, known for its crullers and the maker of the Original Cream Puff for the Wisconsin State Fair, has opened a specialty display at the Shorewood Metro Market store, located at 4075 N. Oakland Ave.

The stand, located on the first floor of the store, features a variety of Grebe’s baked goods including its classic cruller, seasonal specialties like paczki, and an exclusive heart-shaped cruller pop, according to a press release from Metro Market.

The display, clad with a large neon sign and a glass display case, opened on Thursday.

Metro Market is a store brand of Roundy’s Supermarkets. Grebe’s partnership with Milwaukee-based Roundy’s, a subsidiary of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger, dates back to 1963, according to the press release.

Grebe’s makes over 5 million crullers each year, many of which are sold in a selection of other stores throughout the state including Sendik’s, Woodman’s, Piggly Wiggly, Sentry, Pick n’ Save, and Festival Foods.

Grebe’s did not respond to multiple requests for comment.