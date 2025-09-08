Log In
Retail

Grebe’s Bakery debuts new display at Shorewood Metro Market store

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Grebe's Bakery's display at the Shorewood Metro Market. Submitted photo.
West Allis-based Grebe’s Bakery, known for its crullers and the maker of the Original Cream Puff for the Wisconsin State Fair, has opened a specialty display at the Shorewood Metro Market store, located at 4075 N. Oakland Ave.

The stand, located on the first floor of the store, features a variety of Grebe’s baked goods including its classic cruller, seasonal specialties like paczki, and an exclusive heart-shaped cruller pop, according to a press release from Metro Market.

The display, clad with a large neon sign and a glass display case, opened on Thursday.

Metro Market is a store brand of Roundy’s Supermarkets. Grebe’s partnership with Milwaukee-based Roundy’s, a subsidiary of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger, dates back to 1963, according to the press release.

Grebe’s makes over 5 million crullers each year, many of which are sold in a selection of other stores throughout the state including Sendik’s, Woodman’s, Piggly Wiggly, Sentry, Pick n’ Save, and Festival Foods.

Grebe’s did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Grebe’s display case at Metro Market in Shorewood. Submitted photo.

