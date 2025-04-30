Greater Milwaukee Urban League will open Wisconsin’s first AT&T Connected Learning Center

AT&T has selected the Greater Milwaukee Urban League as one of 25 organizations nationwide this year to open a Connected Learning Center.

AT&T’s Connected Learning Centers provide internet access and digital resources to community members. AT&T has opened 64 of them across 19 states since 2021 and plans to open at least 100 by 2027. So far, the CLCs have served 64,000 people nationwide as AT&T aims to help address the digital divide.

The center at the Greater Milwaukee Urban League will be the first in Milwaukee and Wisconsin, AT&T and GMUL announced on Tuesday. Community members will be able to use the space to apply for jobs, complete schoolwork, find housing and more.

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League Connected Learning Center will be located at its main office at 435 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee.

The selection also comes with $50,000, free internet, Dell computers and access to digital literacy training.

“The partnership between AT&T and the Greater Milwaukee Urban League demonstrates what’s possible when corporate citizenship aligns with community needs,” said Eve Hall, president and CEO of GMUL. “Together, we’re not just providing technology access — we’re opening doors to opportunity, fostering innovation, advancing career opportunities, supporting educational advancement and creating lasting positive change in our community.”

The GMUL’s center “will open at a later date,” according to a news release.

“This AT&T Connected Learning Center at the Greater Milwaukee Urban League reflects our commitment to connect more Milwaukee residents and bridge the digital divide,” said Eileen Mitchell, president of AT&T Midwest States. “This will be our first AT&T Connected Learning Center in Milwaukee and the first in the State of Wisconsin. We are excited to provide free internet connectivity at the Connected Learning Center for families to access, as well as educational and mentoring resources to help connect them to greater possibilities.”