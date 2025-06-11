Log In
Retail

Gordy’s Lakefront Marine to open location in Delafield on Nagawicka Lake

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Gordy's new location on Nagawicka Lake at 1760 A Milwaukee St. Photo from Google Maps
Fontana, Wisconsin-based boat retailer Gordy’s Lakefront Marine will open a new location on the shores of Nagawicka Lake at 1760 Milwaukee St. in Delafield.

The boutique boat retailer will occupy a 1,500-square-foot-space in the multi-tenant building on the south shore of Nagawicka Lake. Gordy’s will have two people operating the location which will feature a small collection of retail inventory in addition to its office space for sales, according to Gordy’s director of sales Danny Crist.

The shop will be open seven days a week during the summer season, but will cut back to five days in the fall as peak boating season ends.

The location will be Gordy’s third including its Fontana and Fox Lake, Illinois locations. It will take over the space on Nagawicka Lake from the building’s current tenant Adonis Roofing.

Lake Country’s collection of water bodies along with its proximity to Lake Michigan, Milwaukee’s harbor system, and Madison’s lakes made the spot on Nagawicka Lake ideal for the company’s next expansion, said Crist.

Gordy’ s Lakefront Marine is a third generation family business started by Gordon “Gordy” Whowell on the shores of Geneva Lake in 1955, according to city documents. Gordy’s grandsons, Tom and Steele Whowell, now own and operate the family business. Gordy’ s carries premiere boat brands including Cobalt, Malibu, AXIS, and Balise pontoons.

