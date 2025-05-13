Golden Pet Manufacturing HQ in Germantown sold for $62.7 million

The headquarters building for Golden Pet Manufacturing
in Germantown has been sold to McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust Gladstone Commercial
for $62.7 million, according to state records.
Golden Pet Manufacturing, maker of Dr. Marty pet food, is a subsidiary of the Golden Hippo
family of health, beauty and pet care product brands headquartered in Woodland Hills, California. It specializes in the production of freeze-dried pet food and treats.
Golden Pet Manufacturing’s headquarters, located at W206 N12880 Gateway Court in the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park in Germantown, is a 303,991-square-foot facility. It is leased entirely by Golden Pet Manufacturing. The lease runs through September of 2044.
The facility includes specialized freezer and cooler storage and was built to support high-capacity pet food production and distribution. It was originally built in 2022 as a 173,061-square-foot facility. Last year, Golden Pet Manufacturing added a 131,223-square-foot addition to the building
, according to a property listing from Northmarq
.
"We are excited to expand our industrial portfolio with a mission-critical, high-quality asset leased to a strong, creditworthy tenant,” said Ryan Carter
, executive vice president for Gladstone Commercial. “This property stands out as one of the highest-quality assets in our portfolio and offers an attractive yield."
"We continue to focus on high-quality industrial assets supported by a disciplined underwriting process,” said Gladstone Commercial president Buzz Cooper
. “This acquisition reflects our commitment to investing in growing markets and securing facilities leased to creditworthy tenants in expanding industries. It aligns with our strategy to build a durable portfolio that supports long-term growth and stable cash flow."
The building was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based The Dickman Company
, according to state records. A representative for The Dickman Company could not immediately be reached for comment.