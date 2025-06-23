Global Power buys former Journal Sentinel facility in West Milwaukee for expansion

Expanding Milwaukee manufacturer Global Power Components
has closed on its purchase of the 40-acre former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
printing plant property in West Milwaukee, where it plans to occupy and expand the 476,000-square-foot facility and eventually employ up to 1,000 people there.
Global Power, which manufactures fuel tanks, enclosures and other equipment for the power generation industry, plans to expand the existing facility at 4101 W. Burnham St. by 230,000 square feet. The company received approval from the Village of West Milwaukee in May
for its occupancy and expansion plans.
The Burnham Street property was sold to Global Power for $17.5 million, according to state property records.
In 2022, the property was sold for $26 million to a subsidiary of newspaper conglomerate Alden Global Capital
, which now sold the property to Global Power. The property's assessed value is approximately $19.3 million, according to Milwaukee County records.
Built in 2003, the Burnham Street facility was used as a printing plant for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel until those operations were moved to Illinois in 2022.
Global Power's plans to expand to West Milwaukee surfaced last month
.
Global Power's operations currently span five facilities throughout the Milwaukee area, but most of those operations are based out of a facility at 2300 S. 51st St., located on Milwaukee’s south side. That facility is planned to remain in operation after the West Milwaukee facility opens.
Most of the company’s other facilities are warehouses, some of which could be consolidated as part of this expansion, but plans for that have not been finalized, according to chief operating officer Mike Watkinson
.
With more than 1,200 employees currently, the West Milwaukee facility would operate three shifts with 1,000 employees of its own, though Global Power leadership has not explicitly stated how many of those jobs would be new and what types of positions they would be.
Pending a smooth process, the company hopes to break ground on the expansion project early next year, company leaders have said.
