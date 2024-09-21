GIGAFLIGHT Connectivity Inc.

Greendale | Founded: 2017

Industry: Aerospace manufacturing

Employees: 20

GIGAFLIGHT Connectivity manufactures and supplies electronic cables, connectors and assemblies for aerospace and defense products as well as other demanding applications.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

- Advertisement -

Ben Hackett, president and CEO: “Our growth over the past three years can be attributed to our ability to meet customer lead times when others couldn’t, exceptional customer service and technical support, and consistently delivering high-quality products at a fair price.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Our resilience stems from leveraging our close relationships with vendors and partners developed over decades; our team of dedicated employees, with their strong industry expertise and relationships; and our effective management of inventory, paired with our industry knowledge of what products to hold in stock.”

- Advertisement -

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“We see the most significant growth opportunities in the military sector. With increasing demand for advanced, reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions, our expertise in aerospace-grade cables, connectors and assemblies positions us well to meet the evolving needs of military applications.”

How would you describe your company culture?

- Advertisement -

“Our company culture is built on hard work, integrity and a shared dedication to helping our customers. We are like-minded individuals that enjoy the entrepreneurial spirit without rigid corporate bureaucracy.”