Get to know Bill Berrien, candidate for governor and Milwaukee-area business owner

Ever since Bill Berrien, the chief executive officer of New Berlin-based manufacturer Pindel Global Precision Inc., recently announced that he is a Republican candidate for governor, political observers and media in the state have been trying to find out more about him.
Founded in 1947, Pindel Global Precision is a contract manufacturer of precision machined components. Berrien acquired the company in 2012.
Berrien served as a U.S. Navy SEAL from 1991-99, including time as a platoon commander and assistant platoon commander.
Prior to acquiring Pindel Global Precision he was a global product manager for GE Healthcare and a managing director for Milwaukee-based investment management firm Artisan Partners.
Berrien has spoken at a couple of BizTimes Media events including: