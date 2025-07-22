Get to know Bill Berrien, candidate for governor and Milwaukee-area business owner

Ever since Bill Berrien, the chief executive officer of New Berlin-based manufacturer Pindel Global Precision Inc., recently announced that he is a Republican candidate for governor, political observers and media in the state have been trying to find out more about him.

Founded in 1947, Pindel Global Precision is a contract manufacturer of precision machined components. Berrien acquired the company in 2012.

Berrien served as a U.S. Navy SEAL from 1991-99, including time as a platoon commander and assistant platoon commander.

- Advertisement -

Prior to acquiring Pindel Global Precision he was a global product manager for GE Healthcare and a managing director for Milwaukee-based investment management firm Artisan Partners.

Berrien has spoken at a couple of BizTimes Media events including:

The 2019 Next Generation Manufacturing Summit

- Advertisement -

The 2024 Waukesha County 2050 event

He also participated in a panel discussion at the Waukesha County 2050 event

Berrien’s remarks at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee in 2020 were featured in the BizTimes MKE Podcast

- Advertisement -

He was also featured in the BizTimes MKE Podcast in 2021:





