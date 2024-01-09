Germantown-based International Concrete Products acquired by Illinois-based company

By
-

South Beloit, Illinois-based Mid-States Concrete Industries, which produces structural and architectural precast concrete systems, has acquired Germantown-based International Concrete Products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both companies specialize in precast concrete building systems. Mid-States Concrete Industries had 223 employees before the acquisition and added 39 from International Concrete Products via the acquisition. “By

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
