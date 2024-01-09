Germantown-based International Concrete Products acquired by Illinois-based company

South Beloit, Illinois-based Mid-States Concrete Industries
, which produces structural and architectural precast concrete systems, has acquired Germantown-based International Concrete Products
.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Both companies specialize in precast concrete building systems. Mid-States Concrete Industries had 223 employees before the acquisition and added 39 from International Concrete Products via the acquisition.
“By combining the high-end architectural precast capabilities of International Concrete Products and Mid-States Concrete’s expertise in structural precast solutions, the combined company will provide its customers with new opportunities for total precast building solutions,” Mid-States Concrete Industries said in a news release.
Mid-States Concrete Industries, founded in 1946, and International Concrete Products, founded in 1987, are both multi-generation, family-led companies.
“The acquisition of International Concrete Products is an incredible and exciting opportunity for our teams and our customers,” said Jeremy Olivotti, vice president of sales and marketing for Mid-States Concrete Industries. “Mid-States Concrete Industries’ vision is to be the safest and most innovative precast building company, and the addition of International Concrete Products makes this a reality. Mid-States Concrete Industries is honored to have the responsibility of stewarding the recognized company the Bisswurm family has built.”
“I am proud that International Concrete Products will now become the high-end architectural precast division of the Mid-States Concrete Industries family,” said John Bisswurm, founder of International Concrete Products. “The similarities in both corporate cultures made this a natural fit to ensure the long-term success of both organizations.”
“A combined Mid-States Concrete Industries and International Concrete Products absolutely adds value for our customers: an easier subcontracting process, faster product delivery, and a higher return on investment,” said Hagen Harker
, president of Mid-States Concrete Industries.
Mid-States Concrete Industries has been involved in numerous construction projects including: ABC Supply Stadium, Illinois CancerCare, Meijer, University of Chicago Lab School, Glenview Village Hall, Seneca Foods, Kenosha Public Safety Building and MIAD (Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design). Construction projects that International Concrete products has been involved in include: Lambeau Field; The University of Chicago Computer Design, Research, and Learning Center; ManpowerGroup; UI Health Bruno & Sallie Pasquinelli outpatient surgery center and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale.
[caption id="attachment_582763" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Mid-States Concrete Industries production facility in South Beloit, Illinois.[/caption]