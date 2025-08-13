George Webb to give away free burgers in celebration of Brewers winning streak

With the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5 victory Wednesday over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team’s 12th win in a row, George Webb Restaurants announced it will give away free burgers in celebration.

The date of the giveaway is to be announced.

The long-running promotion by the local restaurant chain dates back to a prediction made by George Webb in the 1940s that the then minor league Milwaukee Brewers would win 12 games in a row. That prediction remained a part of George Webb commercials during the Milwaukee Braves years (1953-65) and after the Major League Milwaukee Brewers arrived in 1970.

- Advertisement -

It wasn’t until 1987 when the George Webb prediction finally came true and the Brewers won the first 13 games of that season. George Webb Restaurants gave away 168,000 free burgers to celebrate.

Then in 2018 the Brewers won 12 games in a row at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. That led to 90,000 free burgers given away by George Webb, plus 100,000 redeemable vouchers.