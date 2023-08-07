Geneva Lake home sold for more than $8 million

A home along the south shore of Geneva Lake, in the Town of Linn, was sold last week for $8.3 million, according to state records.

The two-story home has about 5,100 square feet of space, six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It was built in 1996 and includes a boat dock.

The property has an assessed value of $3.5 million, according to Walworth County records.

According to state real estate records, the home was sold by Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and CEO of Horizon Therapeutics, of Park Ridge, Illinois, to Barrington Hills, Illinois-based Todd L. Rieke 2020 Living Trust. Rieke is the founder of Turf Design in Elgin, Illinois, Rieke Office Interiors in Elgin and Network 90 Inc.

