Geneva Lake home sold for $9.3 million

A home on Geneva Lake was sold last week for $9.3 million in what will likely be among southeast Wisconsin’s priciest home sales this year.

The two-story home, located on Lackey Lane in the Town of Linn, has around 4,700 square feet of space, six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It was built in 2008 and includes a boat dock.

The home has an assessed value of $4.4 million, according to Walworth County records.

According to state real estate records, the home was bought by Side Door Realty LLC from Mark and Nancy Licht Descendants Trust.

In July 2020, the Mark and Nancy Licht Descendants Trust purchased the home for $5.2 million.