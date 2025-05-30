Geneva Lake home sold for $7.6 million

A home along the north side of Geneva Lake, in the town of Linn east of Williams Bay in Walworth County, has been sold for $7.6 million, according to state records.

The 5,358-square-foot home, built in 2003, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a four-car garage, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

The home was sold by M. Rodrick Bolhous, former chief operating officer of Brillion-based AriensCo, to Michael C. Fieri of Sarasota, Florida, founder and vice chairman of Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, according to state records.