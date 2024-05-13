Generac exec taking on expanded role with CTO departure

announced thatwill take over leadership responsibility for the company’s corporate engineering and product management as chief technical officerleaves his role on May 31 to pursue other opportunities. Dandekar joined Generac earlier this year as executive vice president of corporate engineering. He previously led teams focused on embedded electronics, software, internet of things, analytics, data science and cloud enabled services at Whirlpool. Dandekar will report to Generac president and chief executive. "Shree's nearly 30 years of experience in developing technology-based software products and solutions to foster growth and generate traction in international markets makes him perfectly suited for his added responsibilities," Jagdfeld said. "We thank Patrick for his 16 years of contributions to Generac and for his leadership of our Engineering organization." Forsythe took on the role of chief technical officer in 2021. He initially worked at Generac from 1995 to 2002 in various engineering management roles. After working at Ingersoll Rand and Hayward Industries, he rejoined the company in 2015, as executive vice president of global engineering.