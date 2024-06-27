Generac acquires Canadian energy storage company

Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Systems
, a manufacturer of generators and energy technology solutions, has acquired Cambridge, Canada-based PowerPlay Battery Energy Storage
for an undisclosed price.
PowerPlay, which is a division of SunGrid Solutions Inc.
, is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company within the energy storage industry. PowerPlay specializes in making turnkey battery energy storage systems (BESS) solutions tailored for commercial and industrial projects that need up to seven megawatt-hours of power.
“This acquisition supports our commitment to offer a more complete ecosystem of products and solutions to domestic commercial and industrial customers, empowering them to achieve their energy objectives with a strong emphasis on resilience, efficiency and sustainability,” said Aaron Jagdfeld
, president and chief executive officer of Generac.
Battery energy storage systems enable energy storage in multiple ways for later use. BESS systems up to 7 MWh are commonly used by commercial and industrial businesses, including retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, and health care facilities.
"We are incredibly proud of PowerPlay and the talented team behind its success. This acquisition by Generac is a testament to the innovative spirit and dedication at SunGrid,” said Jody Snodgrass
, CEO of SunGrid. “Our commitment to advancing the industry of battery energy storage has been instrumental in developing the PowerPlay product portfolio, and we are thrilled that Generac recognizes its value and future success. This strategic move allows SunGrid to increase focus on our utility-scale EPC business, driving growth and innovation."
PowerPlay will continue operating in Cambridge, Canada. The company's facility will be dedicated to research and development for Generac’s commercial and industrial BESS solutions.