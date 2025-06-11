Gateway Technical College names interim president

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Morgan Phillips will serve as Gateway Technical College's interim president beginning July 1, the college’s board of trustees announced on Wednesday.

Phillips will succeed Ritu Raju, who will be leaving Gateway to lead South Central College in Minnesota. Raju has served as Gateway’s president since January 2023.

Since 2020, Phillips has served as vice chancellor for academic excellence at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona. He also previously served as campus president for Pima Community College and as vice president of academic and student affairs at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, North Carolina.

“I am deeply honored by the board’s confidence in selecting me to serve as Gateway Technical College’s interim president,” Phillips said. “Thank you for this opportunity to partner with our dedicated faculty, staff, students, and community stakeholders.”

Phillips has associates degrees from Blue Ridge Community College, Brevard Community College and Prima Community College. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Central Florida. He also earned his Doctor of Education and Specialist in Education from the University of Florida.

“Dr. Phillip’s vast experience in technical education will serve the college well over the next year,” said Jason Tadlock, Gateway Technical College board chairman. “We realize the importance of the role as president of America’s first publicly funded technical college and feel it is in good hands with Dr. Phillips.”

Gateway’s board of trustees will begin a national search for its permanent president soon, according to a news release.

“Together, we will build on Gateway’s rich tradition of hands-on, industry-aligned learning, support the initiatives already in progress, and begin development of new structures to strengthen the regional workforce and every learner we serve,” Phillips said.