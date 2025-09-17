Log In
Transportation & Logistics

G10 Fulfillment

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Mark Becker
Mark Becker
Delavan | Founded: 2009
Employees: 400 | Industry: Logistics and warehousing
Revenue (2025 projected): $315 million

G10 Fulfillment is a third-party logistics solutions company offering services including fulfillment, warehousing, system integration and logistics.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Mark Becker, co-founder, CEO and president: “At G10 Fulfillment, we combine the agility of a tech-forward startup with the strength and scale of an established logistics provider. What sets us apart is our proactive, partnership-based approach offering customized fulfillment solutions, robust systems integration and unmatched customer service.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Investing early in proprietary fulfillment technology and automation. Rather than relying solely on off-the-shelf systems, we built customized tools that streamlined operations and provided real-time data transparency.”

How have you approached automation or process improvement as you’ve grown?

“At G10 Fulfillment, growth and efficiency go hand in hand. We continuously invest in automation from advanced WMS integrations to optimized pick-and-pack processes. Our focus on data-driven decisions and agile process improvement ensures we stay responsive to our clients’ evolving needs while maintaining operational excellence.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Stay relentlessly focused on your customer. Understand their pain points better than they do and build your solutions around solving them.”

