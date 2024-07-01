Froedtert ThedaCare completes leadership transition

Dr. Imran Andrabi has transitioned into the role of president and chief executive officer of Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc., effective today, as Cathy Jacobson retires as CEO of the organization. Wauwatosa-based Froedtert and Neenah-based ThedaCare merged in January. Prior to that, Andrabi had served as president and CEO of ThedaCare since 2017. He has served