Froedtert ThedaCare completes leadership transition

Dr. Imran Andrabi
has transitioned into the role of president and chief executive officer of Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc.
, effective today, as Cathy Jacobson
retires as CEO of the organization.
Wauwatosa-based Froedtert and Neenah-based ThedaCare merged in January. Prior to that, Andrabi had served as president and CEO of ThedaCare since 2017. He has served as president of Froedtert ThedaCare Health since January.
“Dr. Andrabi is a family physician with a background in academic medicine who has cared for patients in a variety of settings, from primary care to central city clinics. His commitment to improving the health and well-being of people in Wisconsin is evident,” said Jud Snyder
, chairman of the Froedtert ThedaCare Health board of directors. “He is a nationally recognized leader who brings more than 30 years of medical, operational and strategic expertise and innovative leadership that will enhance our ability to provide outstanding care and services to our communities.”
Froedtert ThedaCare Health has more than 22,000 employees and more than 3,400 providers offering services in 18 hospitals and more than 360 outpatient locations. The organization is a partner to the Medical College of Wisconsin.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the confidence placed in me to lead our new health system,” said Andrabi. “Our purpose is always to connect our diverse communities and patients with the right care at the right time and place. I am eager for the many ways we can uniquely continue expanding access to a complete spectrum of care, from population and community health to the most advanced levels of specialty care. Along with our great team, I am committed to building a future where every Wisconsinite can live their unique, best life.”