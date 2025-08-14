Froedtert purchases 12 acres in Pleasant Prairie

An affiliate of Wauwatosa-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc. has purchased an undeveloped 12-acre property in Pleasant Prairie, according to state property records. The site is located northwest of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue, which is along I-94. Froedtert purchased the land from Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, for about $4.1 million. In

An affiliate of Wauwatosa-basedhas purchased an undeveloped 12-acre property in Pleasant Prairie, according to state property records. The site is located northwest of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue, which is along I-94. Froedtert purchased the land from Milwaukee-based Wispark LLC, a subsidiary of, for about $4.1 million. In 2019, Kwik Trip opened a gas station and convenience store across the street. Froedtert's presence in Kenosha County is primarily through, a comprehensive regional health care system formed in 2017 when the former United Hospital System merged with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. Froedtert South operates the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital and the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (formerly St. Catherine's Medical Center), along with several clinic locations throughout Kenosha County. Froedtert did not immediately respond to request for comment about its purchase of the Pleasant Prairie site.