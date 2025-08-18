Froedtert attracting more patients from northern Illinois to its Kenosha County facilities

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital
is experiencing “an unprecedented growth of patients” from northern Illinois that has prompted Froedtert South
’s plans to expand in Kenosha County, a Froedtert South spokesperson told BizTimes.
An affiliate of Wauwatosa-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health Inc. recently purchased an undeveloped 12-acre property
in Pleasant Prairie, according to state property records. The site is located northwest of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue, which is along I-94. The development plans for the property are still under review, Froedtert South vice president of marketing Nicholas Galich
said in a statement.
Froedtert South purchased the property “to permit easy access for patients from northern Illinois,” Galich said in a statement. It is “too early” for Froedtert South to quantify the growth of patients from northern Illinois, he said.
Froedtert South operates the Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
and the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital
— formerly known as St. Catherine’s Medical Center — along with several clinic locations throughout Kenosha County.
Froedtert South has been recruiting physicians from northern Illinois for the past two years. So far, seven physicians from northern Illinois have joined Froedtert South, including a neurologist, two intensivists, as well as some internists and family practitioners. The primary care physicians are located at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Clinic.
“Our physicians thought that this would be a convenient location for their northern Illinois patients,” Galich said in a statement. “We are pursuing additional recruitment opportunities.”
Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital plans to build a 50,000-square-foot, four-story addition
. Plans for the expansion were approved in July by the village’s Plan Commission. The expansion will be an addition to the southeastern side of the building. It will include a dedicated emergency medical services training facility on the first floor and space for future clinical expansion on the upper levels.