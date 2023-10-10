Franklin-based Salute Mission Critical acquires Irish consultancy

Franklin-based Salute Mission Critical
, a data center services provider, has acquired Irish firm OBMG Ltd
, a mechanical and electrical engineering firm that provides consultations to data centers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Salute said the acquisition will bolster its ability to support global clients, along with supporting the company’s continued growth plans.
“This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing industry-leading support services to facilities worldwide,” said Erich Sanchack
, chief executive officer of Salute Mission Critical. “OBMG's deep expertise in commissioning and quality assurance/quality control complements our existing offerings, enabling us to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our clients in Europe."
Salute Mission Critical is the largest global data center services firm that provides facility management services to hyperscale and colocations data centers, general contractors, crypto mining facilities, consultants, and more.
"Joining Salute Mission Critical is an exciting opportunity for OBMG Ltd. Together, we will be able to provide a wider range of services to our clients and further elevate the standard of commissioning and quality assurance/quality control services in the industry," said Gareth McGowan
, co-founder and director of OBMG Ltd.
Salute also recently acquired AMS Helix, a UK-based digital infrastructure solutions provider offering project management and sustainability services throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In December 2022, Salute acquired Amsterdam, New York-based Iconicx, another quality assurance/quality control provider to data center customers.