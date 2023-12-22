Fox Valley data center sold to Iowa firm with plans to expand

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based colocation, hybrid IT and managed services firm Involta announced today that it has acquired a data center on a 24.5-acre site in the village of Harrison in the Fox Valley.

Involta says it plans to expand the data center into a campus with up to 20MW of capacity.

In a news release about the project, the company says: “the campus project will support the fast-growing needs and performance requirements of critical high-tech industries with the colocation and services needed for enterprise workloads and AI applications. In addition, the location’s proximity is highly desirable for edge deployments, in which Involta is considered a tier-two market pioneer. The area provides a low-risk zone with moderate temperatures to help regulate power demands, along with attractive tax incentives.”

The data center site is located about 40 minutes from Green Bay.

“The Green Bay market is a sought-after region across our portfolio of enterprise clients spanning health care organizations, manufacturers and financial institutions,” said Bruce Lehrman, founder and vice chairman of the board for Involta. “As this market continues to grow, our evolving footprint in this vibrant region will deliver the capacity, fiber infrastructure and hybrid IT services required to support high-performance compute for the most demanding and complex regulated industries.”

With this acquisition, Involta now has 13 data center locations.