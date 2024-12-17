Login
Law

Fox Point man sentenced to prison after defrauding investors, using money to buy luxury cars and a restaurant

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Blue Star Automotive FundSilver Spring House RestaurantDavid Braeger
The founder of Blue Star Automotive Fund has been sentenced to two years in prison after he took part in an investment fraud scheme that caused investors to lose more than $2.5 million, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. David Braeger, a Fox Point resident, incorporated Blue Star in 2017.

