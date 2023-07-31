Four Waukesha County industrial buildings sold to single buyer for $7.7 million

Industrial building at 1190 Richards Road in Hartland. Image from LoopNet

Four Waukesha County industrial buildings with a combined 65,000 square feet have been sold to an Illinois-based entity in a $7.7 million deal. Waukesha Industrial Holdings LLC purchased the buildings from four different LLC’s, all connected to the same address in Racine, according to state real estate records. The properties include: An 11,000-square-foot light industrial

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

