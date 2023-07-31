Four Waukesha County industrial buildings sold to single buyer for $7.7 million

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Four Waukesha County industrial buildings with a combined 65,000 square feet have been sold to an Illinois-based entity in a $7.7 million deal. Waukesha Industrial Holdings LLC purchased the buildings from four different LLC’s, all connected to the same address in Racine, according to state real estate records. The properties include: An 11,000-square-foot light industrial

An 11,000-square-foot light industrial building at 910 W. Sunset Drive in Waukesha. The building was built in 1980.

A 15,500-square-foot industrial building at 21975 Doral Road in the Town of Brookfield. Built in 1978, the building is fully leased and had an asking price of $1.5 million, according to LoopNet.

A 19,200-square-foot industrial building at N16 W22040 Jericho Road in Pewaukee.

A 19,200-square-foot light industrial building at 1190 Richards Road in Hartland. The building was built in 1997 and renovated in 2017 and is fully leased. The property had an asking price of $2.9 million, according to LoopNet.

The properties' buyer and seller could not be reached for comment.