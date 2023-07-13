Four-story mixed-use building planned for Cudahy

Cudahy could be getting a new apartment and retail development at the corner of Packard and Layton avenues as the city works to attract development of more “urban places” on the Layton Avenue corridor.

Franklin-based Land By Label Development Co. is proposing a four-story building with 78 market rate apartments at the vacant corner site.

With 4,100 square feet of commercial space on the first floor, which the developer envisions as a cafe or restaurant, the building will have three floors of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments above. City documents show rents ranging from $1,150 to $2,400 per month.

The project includes 72 enclosed and exterior parking spaces, as well as a fitness center and common areas.

The project’s site plan, building design, survey map and conditional use permits were approved by the Plan Commission and Design Review Board on Tuesday, saying the project aligned with the city’s goals of creating activating the city center and improving walkability.

Cudahy’s Community Development Authority owns the property, and has a purchase sale agreement with Land By Label.

Construction could begin on the project in October, developers said.

