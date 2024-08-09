Fostering innovation and growth

BizTimes Milwaukee: What did you learn in the past 3 years? How is your company stronger?

Quinn: We’ve learned that anything is achievable with the right team in place. We are fortunate to have some of the industry’s finest leaders—from our dedicated field personnel to our visionary leadership team. Empowering our team with the freedom and resources to execute projects according to our standards, known as the ‘Lee way,’ has consistently demonstrated our capability to tackle and accomplish anything we set out to do.

BizTimes: How does Lee foster innovation?

Quinn: By nurturing a culture that values experimentation and embraces lessons from both successes and failures, while also investing in emerging technologies, the company empowers its team to innovate and implement solutions that enhance efficiency and excellence in the construction industry. Fostering innovation involves cultivating an environment that supports creativity through leadership encouragement and cross-functional collaboration.

BizTimes: What do you see as your most important responsibility to your employees?

Quinn: Our biggest responsibility to our employees is creating a supportive environment where they feel safe, respected, and empowered. This includes ensuring their physical well-being, providing fair compensation, fostering open communication, offering opportunities for growth and development, and recognizing their contributions. By prioritizing these aspects, we aim to cultivate a motivated and engaged workforce that thrives personally and professionally.

BizTimes: Does Lee have any new products or services to announce?

Quinn: We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Fire Protection Division, making us a true full- service MEPF contractor. This division will specialize in state-of-the-art fire suppression systems and cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. With a commitment to innovation and quality, our expert team brings extensive experience in designing and implementing fire protection systems that comply with the latest industry standards and regulations.

BizTimes: What is your corporate philosophy and what sets Lee apart?

Quinn: Our corporate philosophy is to deliver the best possible value to our customers, we prioritize a safe work environment, stand behind our products with dedicated service, and maintain an unwavering commitment to fulfilling our promises. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we provide them with a top-tier work environment. We manage our clients’ resources as prudently as our own, ensuring sustainable growth, continual improvement, and ongoing innovation in all facets of our operations.

BizTimes Milwaukee: What opportunities or challenges do you see on the horizon for Lee?

Quinn: The industry is facing significant labor challenges due to a shortage of skilled workers. At our company, we are dedicated to establishing a best-in-class work environment that not only emphasizes productivity but also cultivates a fun and engaging atmosphere for our team. We understand that a supportive and enjoyable workplace is crucial for attracting skilled professionals and enhancing employee satisfaction and retention. Through these initiatives, we aim to address labor shortages effectively while upholding our high standards of service and performance in the industry.

9909 S. 57th St. • Franklin, WI 53132

262-657-9490 • SelectLee.com