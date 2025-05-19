Forward BIOLABS announces location of new Milwaukee-area office

Madison-based Forward BIOLABS has unveiled the location of its new Milwaukee-area office, which will support a portion of the work being done through Wisconsin’s Biohealth Tech Hub program.

The organization is moving into a co-working space located at the UWM Innovation Accelerator in Wauwatosa.

The WBHTH program included an initiative aimed at expanding Forward BIOLABS’ facility in Madison and piloting the organization’s presence in Milwaukee. Forward BIOLABS is a working laboratory and office used by “high-potential” life science startups.

Co-led by BioForward Wisconsin and Forward BIOLABS, the Innovation to Commercialization Pipeline (ICP) program is designed to help young, scalable biohealth companies in Wisconsin navigate the journey from discovery to market. The ICP program is one of six initiatives underneath the WBHTH.

“At its heart, Forward BIOLABS is an incredible resource for lab-based companies to rapidly and effectively launch their companies in an immensely capital-efficient manner,” said Jessica Martin Eckerly, CEO of Forward BIOLABS. “We are excited to expand the vision of this mission, not just in Madison with University Research Park, but to bring these benefits to the Milwaukee area as well. In joining forces with BioForward on the statewide ICP program, we are adding to the continuum of support for young, high-potential biohealth companies by providing pivotal resources to bolster capital attraction and scalability.”

Forward BIOLABS is also moving into a larger Madison facility, located in the MG&E Innovation Center at University Research Park.

“The Forward BIOLABS team has been thoughtful in designing the expanded space in a way that enables young companies to step into a suite at MG&E Innovation Center while maintaining access to valuable shared equipment,” said Aaron Olver, managing director at URP and president of Forward BIOLABS’ board of directors.

The expanded infrastructure will include capabilities focused on chemistry, along with additional life sciences equipment tailored for seed-stage companies.