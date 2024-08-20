Former Wisconsin Badger and NFL football player lists 11,000-square-foot Door County home for $6.5 million

Casey Rabach, an assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin football team, who played for the Badgers and in the NFL, and his wife, Nicole, are listing for sale their 11,000-square-foot Door County home for $6.5 million.

The home, located at 5707 Bay Shore Drive near Sturgeon Bay on the western shore of Door County along the bay of Green Bay, is listed for sale by Dawn Sullivan of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

The Rabachs purchased the 2.75-acre site, with 200 feet of shoreline, in 2005. They completed construction of the home in 2008. It has four bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a rec room, a gym, a game room, a saltwater pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, three fireplaces and a three-car garage with dog bath.

Rabach recently joined the Wisconsin Badgers football team coaching staff and the couple plan to move closer to the university.

Rabach, a native of Sturgeon Bay, was an offensive lineman for the Badgers from 1997-2000, and was the starting center on the 1998 and 1999 Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl winning teams. He then played in the NFL from 2001-2010 for the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Redskins.