Former WallyPark site near airport sold to developer

A large property near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has been sold to a group led by developer and restaurant operator John Vassallo.

Located at 4747 S. Howell Ave., the 16-acre site was previously used by WallyPark, an off-site airport parking lot with 1,200 parking stalls that closed in 2021.

According to new state property records, the site was purchased by an affiliate of Vassallo’s real estate development company, Mos R.E., for $2.1 million. It was sold by two Denver-based entities.

Before WallyPark, the property was the site of a 508-room hotel and convention center, but most of those buildings were demolished aside from a six-story building that could accommodate around 120 hotel rooms, but has remained vacant.

Vassallo is involved in several real estate developments, including the planned redevelopment of the 100 East office tower in downtown Milwaukee into apartments, which could begin construction next month, and an apartment project in Wauwatosa with more than 300 units. Vassallo also runs Mo’s Restaurants.

Vassallo did not immediately respond to request for comment.