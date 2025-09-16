Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Former WallyPark site near airport sold to developer

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
4747 S. Howell Ave. Image from Google Maps
4747 S. Howell Ave. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Mo's RestaurantsMos REJohn Vassallo

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

A large property near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has been sold to a group led by developer and restaurant operator John Vassallo.

Located at 4747 S. Howell Ave., the 16-acre site was previously used by WallyPark, an off-site airport parking lot with 1,200 parking stalls that closed in 2021.

According to new state property records, the site was purchased by an affiliate of Vassallo’s real estate development company, Mos R.E., for $2.1 million. It was sold by two Denver-based entities.

- Advertisement -

Before WallyPark, the property was the site of a 508-room hotel and convention center, but most of those buildings were demolished aside from a six-story building that could accommodate around 120 hotel rooms, but has remained vacant.

Vassallo is involved in several real estate developments, including the planned redevelopment of the 100 East office tower in downtown Milwaukee into apartments, which could begin construction next month, and an apartment project in Wauwatosa with more than 300 units. Vassallo also runs Mo’s Restaurants.

Vassallo did not immediately respond to request for comment.

What's New

Sponsored Content

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.