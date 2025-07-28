Former Old National Bank exec named CFO of Landmark Healthcare Facilities

Milwaukee-based Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC
announced that it has named Dan Brandt
as the company’s chief financial officer.
Brandt previously served as senior vice president of commercial real estate for Old National Bank
, where he worked for more than 11 years.
Landmark Healthcare Facilities develops, owns and manages health care facilities. In addition to its Milwaukee headquarters, the company has regional offices in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Virginia. The company has 33 buildings in its portfolio, including 13 in the Midwest, but none in Wisconsin, according to its website.
Brandt has about 20 years of experience in commercial real estate banking, including experience in credit underwriting and project financing across a variety of asset classes, according to a news release from Landmark Healthcare Facilities. Over the course of his career, he has provided debt financing for real estate projects worth more than $1 billion.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to our leadership team,” said Deeni Taylor
, chairman and chief executive officer Landmark Healthcare Facilities. “His expertise and vision align perfectly with our commitment to advancing health care through the strategic development of outpatient medical buildings. We are confident that, under Dan’s leadership, we will achieve new milestones in our growth journey.”
Brandt is also a member of the Loan Committee for the CDFI program at Milwaukee-based Legacy Redevelopment Corp.
, which provides creative financing solutions to small businesses and nonprofits in underserved markets in Milwaukee and Racine.
He is a 2007 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, with degrees in marketing and real estate.
In an exclusive interview, BizTimes Media editor Andrew Weiland spoke with Taylor and Brandt about their growth plans for the company.