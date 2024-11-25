Former Marcus Southgate Cinema to be redeveloped as event space

The former Marcus Southgate Cinema building on Milwaukee’s south side could become an event venue under a new proposal.
Known as Kanaan
, the venue would have a capacity of about 1,070 people and its operator, Mohammad Ali
, estimates there to be about 30 employees.
Located at 3300 S. 30th St., a majority of the 38,000-square-foot building will be opened up to create one large banquet room with movable partitions, and one of the building's larger theaters will remain as such for event users. The theater's existing concession stand will be remodeled to serve as a bar and the existing kitchen area will remain as a "warming kitchen" for catered food as the venue will not have in-house food services, according to documents submitted to the City of Milwaukee.
The operator is anticipating the space to be used for things like weddings, large business meetings and community events.
Southgate Cinema was operated by Marcus Theatres, a division of Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp.
The company announced last year
that it was closing the Southgate Cinema, along with two other Milwaukee-area movie theaters, and the building was acquired by its lender
in a deed in lieu of foreclosure earlier this year.
Ali and his architect, Brookfield-based Patera, did not respond to a request for comment. The proposal will require a rezoning approval from the city, which will be up for consideration at the Plan Commission next month.