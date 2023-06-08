Former Kohl’s CEO sells Oconomowoc Lake home for $6.2 million

Michelle Gass, who in December stepped down from her role as chief executive officer of Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl’s Corp. to become president of San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co., and her husband Scott have sold their home on Oconomowoc Lake for about $6.2 million, according to state records.

Scott and Michelle Gass bought the home in 2013 for $3.4 million, when Michelle Gass was named chief customer officer of Kohl’s, after previously working as an executive for Starbucks Corp. She became the CEO of Kohl’s in 2018. Gass had a base salary of $1.47 million at Kohl’s in 2021 and total compensation of $12.9 million, according to the company’s securities filings.

The Oconomowoc Lake home was built in 2005. It has 9,211 square feet of space, 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms and 3 partial bathrooms, according to Redfin. The one-acre property has 200 feet of lake frontage. The property has an assessed value of $3.2 million, according to Waukesha County records.

The home was sold to the Nancy L. Stemper Living Trust. Stemper’s husband, Bill Stemper, is the president of Comcast Business, a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based Comcast. They are both alumni of Marquette University.