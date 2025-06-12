Log In
People in the News

Former Husch Blackwell CEO Paul Eberle to lead Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Paul Eberle
Paul Eberle
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced today that it has named former Husch Blackwell chief executive officer Paul Eberle as its new president and CEO, effective July 1. Archbishop Jeffrey Grob appointed Eberle to this new position following the unanimous recommendation by the Catholic Charities of Milwaukee Board of Trustees. “Following a long

