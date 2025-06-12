Former Husch Blackwell CEO Paul Eberle to lead Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced today that it has named former Husch Blackwell chief executive officer Paul Eberle as its new president and CEO, effective July 1.

Archbishop Jeffrey Grob appointed Eberle to this new position following the unanimous recommendation by the Catholic Charities of Milwaukee Board of Trustees.

“Following a long and distinguished professional career, Paul has chosen to dedicate this next chapter to serving those within our community most challenged by poverty,” said Grob. “Throughout our conversations, Paul impressed me with his deep compassion and thoughtful concern for those most marginalized among us. Supported by the unanimous endorsement of our board of trustees, I am confident that Paul’s leadership will be a tremendous asset to the growing impact of Catholic Charities throughout Milwaukee.”

Following a 35 plus year career in law firm and technology company leadership, Eberle retired from Husch Blackwell in 2024 after serving as chief executive for both it and predecessor firm Whyte Hirschboeck Dudek.

“Paul is an exemplary leader with a demonstrated commitment to service and compassion for those most in need,” said Dr. Kathleen Cepelka, chair of the Catholic Charities Board of Trustees. “Under his leadership, the outreach and services of Catholic Charities will undoubtedly grow, grounded—as always —in its mission of love for God and neighbor.”

A long-time supporter of various education and social service organizations, Eberle was the founding board chair of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, and served on the boards of Guest House, Jesuit Retreat House, United Performing Arts Fund, and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. He was also a member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

“I am both energized and humbled by the incredible opportunity to serve alongside the devoted team at Catholic Charities,” said Eberle. “Throughout my professional career, I have learned that the ability to listen is the most important skill of any leader. That is precisely what I plan to do – listen to my colleagues, listen to those we serve, and listen to the Word of God - as we work to help those who need us most.”