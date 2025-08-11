Former Cousins Subs exec returns as CFO

Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs
announced that J.J. Grube
has returned to the company to serve as chief financial officer.
“We’re thrilled to have J.J. back on our leadership team,” said Christine Specht
, CEO at Cousins Subs. “His financial expertise, data-driven mindset and deep understanding of our business will help us continue making smart, strategic decisions as we grow.”
Grube has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and has held finance and analytics roles for several large restaurant organizations.
He first joined Cousins Subs in 2017 as director of finance and was promoted to vice president of finance in 2019. In 2020, Grube assumed the dual role of vice president of operations and finance, serving in that capacity until 2023.
From April of 2024 to April of 2025, he served as manager of restaurant economics for Dallas-based KFC U.S.
“I’m glad to be back at Cousins Subs,” said Grube. “It’s a great company with a strong culture, and I’m excited to use data and financial insights to help us keep growing and making smart decisions.”
Grube received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2003.