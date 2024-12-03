Former Channel 12 national sales manager returns as president and GM

[caption id="attachment_601736" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Shawn Oswald[/caption]
Hearst Television executive Shawn Oswald
has been named president and general manager of WISN-TV Channel 12
, Hearst Television’s ABC affiliate in Milwaukee.
The move marks a return for Oswald to WISN, where he was the national sales manager from 1998 to 2000.
Since 2020, Oswald has served as president and general manager of KETV, Hearst Television’s ABC affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska; before that, he was president and general manager of KHBS-TV/KHOG-TV and The Arkansas CW, the Hearst Television ABC and CW affiliates, respectively, serving the Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas, television market.
Oswald succeeds Jan Wade
, who is retiring at year-end
.
“Shawn is an experienced Hearst Television leader who brings a record of success with him back to WISN,” said Michael J. Hayes, Hearst Television
president. “He draws from a diverse background in complex and competitive markets. Over the last decade, his teams have consistently delivered in news, sales, and community service initiatives.”
WISN-TV Channel 12 is a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.