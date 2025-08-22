Former Annex Wealth Management president and COO named president of Johnson Wealth

Jeff Pierce has been named the new president of Johnson Wealth Inc., a subsidiary of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group.

Pierce has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and most recently served as president and chief operating officer of Brookfield-based Annex Wealth Management.

Pierce joined Annex last year. Prior to that he served as chief executive officer of Chicago-based The Mather Group, a private equity-backed IRA. Before that Pierce held chief and senior executive positions for several financial institutions including Creative Planning and Wipfli Financial Advisors.

- Advertisement -

Milwaukee-based Johnson Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered with the SEC. It was formerly known as Cleary Gull Advisors, which was acquired by Johnson Financial Group in 2016 and rebranded in 2018.

Pierce earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in 2003.