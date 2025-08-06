Food and beverage operations at Associated Bank River Center to close, rebrand under new operator

With food and beverage operations at the Associated Bank River Center
in downtown Milwaukee soon changing hands, closing dates have been set for second-floor cocktail lounge Vault
and the three counter-service concepts occupying the building's ground-floor food court.
Vault's last day will be Aug. 30, preceded by Knockbox
, On Rye
and Toro Tacos & Bowls
-- all located within the River Center Market
-- closing Aug. 15. The closures come as Milwaukee-based 41Fork Hospitality turns over operations to Marcus Hotels & Resorts
, which plans to rebrand and reopen the concepts later in September, the company said in a statement.
BizTimes in July reported
on the forthcoming change in management of the River Center’s food and beverage program, set to take effect Sept. 1, but the planned closures and rebrands of the four concepts (in their current form) was not yet clear.
[caption id="attachment_579961" align="alignleft" width="300"]
The Associated Bank River Center building in downtown Milwaukee. Image from LoopNet[/caption]
Operations will resume "following a brief transition period to rebrand the bar, install new equipment, finalize required licenses, and other standard transitional steps," Marcus said. "The River Center Market will continue to serve a wide range of hot and cold lunch options, alongside a full-service coffee counter opening early in the day."
Taking over the River Center's hospitality operations builds on Marcus Corp.'s existing presence at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. The complex includes Marcus' arts-themed Saint Kate hotel as well as the company's corporate headquarters, occupying 52,000 square feet.
41Fork opened Vault and the River Center Market
in the summer of 2023, as part of Associated Bank's efforts to renovate and upgrade the 28-story office building, which it purchased in 2016.
“These spaces were created with heart, creativity, and a deep love for Milwaukee," said Kaelyn Cervero
, founder of 41Fork Hospitality. “While this decision wasn’t easy, it allows us to focus our energy and resources on what’s ahead, and what’s ahead is incredibly exciting."
Exiting the River Center will allow the company and its subsidiary Noble Catering & Events
to focus on its two flagship venues: Pearl and Cade
, which opened in June in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward, and Brixton’s Turn
, opening in spring 2026
in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.
[gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="575325,575323,575317,575318,575312,575307,575319,575314,575300"]