Florida developer plans to build 220 market-rate apartments on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

By
-
A conceptual map of the development site. Map from Rinka Architects

Seeing a void of market-rate apartments in the Granville area on Milwaukee’s far northwest side, a Florida developer is planning to build 220 new apartments there targeting the young professional and empty nester demographics. Presenting at the Granville Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Miami-based AB Asset Management said it wants to develop 4 acres of land

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
