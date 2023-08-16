Fleet Farm to open Muskego store next week

Fleet Farm's Muskego store.

Appleton-based retailer Fleet Farm will open its new store in Muskego on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The 137,000-square-foot store is located at W195 S6460 Racine Ave., just south of the Racine Avenue and I-43 interchange. The store also has a 60,000-square-foot outdoor yard, a fuel center and a car wash.

The store will have 150 employees, a mix of full-time and part-time positions.

The Muskego store is Fleet Farm’s 24th location in Wisconsin. Fleet Farm has a total of 49 stores located in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The company has more than 4,000 employees in Wisconsin.

Fleet Farm is owned by New York-based private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR).

