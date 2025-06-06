Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Technology

Fiserv to acquire remainder of its joint venture with AIB Group

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Fiserv headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.
Exterior of Fiserv's corporate headquarters in the HUB640 building. Image from Fiserv
Learn more about:
AIB GroupAIB Merchant ServicesFiservColin HuntKatia Karpova

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee-based fintech company Fiserv Inc. announced that it will acquire the remaining 49.9% of AIB Merchant Services, its joint venture with Dublin, Ireland-based AIB Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. It is expected to close in the third quarter. Founded in 2007, AIBMS is one of Ireland’s largest payment solution providers and one

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.