Fiserv data shows boost in downtown spending from Milwaukee Night Market

Date Spending Transactions Average Ticket June 14 6.1% 3.2% 2.9% July 19 7.3% 5.4% 1.8% Aug. 16 12.6% 5.5% 6.8% Sept. 13 10.6% 4.3% 6.0%

Spending at downtown stores increased by between 6% to nearly 13% from the prior year on the days where the Milwaukee Night Market was held over the summer, according to an analysis by. The analysis from the financial technology firm, which is in the process of moving its headquarters from Brookfield to the Westown neighborhood where the night market is held, looked at aggregated year-over-year same store sales data for only card-based forms of payment. The data for the analysis came from businesses in the 53202, 532023, 53204, 53205, 53211, 53212 and 53233 zip codes. In addition to overall spending increases, the analysis found an increase in transactions of 3.2% to 5.5% and growth in the average ticket ranging from 1.8% to 6.8%. The biggest increase came on Aug. 16 when total spending was up 12.6%, the number of transactions increased 5.5% and the average ticket was up 6.8%. Other night market dates included June 14, July 19 and Sept. 13., executive director of, said the event showcased 190 small businesses and attracted an estimated 100,000 people to the neighborhood over the summer. “The data from Fiserv tells a compelling story that the event had an even greater impact, serving as an economic catalyst for the entire downtown area,” Callies said., chief financial officer at Fiserv, said the night market “brings an undeniable energy to downtown.” “As a supporter of the Milwaukee Night Market, soon-to-be downtown employer, and provider of small business technology, it’s great to see the positive impact of this event on so many stakeholders,” Hau said.