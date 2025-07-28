Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Law

Fiserv accused of securities law violations in new class action lawsuit

Company allegedly misrepresented growth of payment platform Clover

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Fiserv headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.
Exterior of Fiserv's corporate headquarters in the HUB640 building. Image from Fiserv
Learn more about:
Fiserv

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Milwaukee-based fintech company Fiserv, Inc. is being sued for alleged violations of federal securities law following the acquisition and integration of point-of-sale platform Clover. The complaint alleges Fiserv misled investors by artificially inflating its growth numbers by forcing legacy customers using Payeezy, the company’s older point-of-sale platform, to Clover, its newest platform acquired in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.