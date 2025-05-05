Log In
People in the News

First Business Bank announces CEO succession plan

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Corey Chambas

Corey Chambas Madison-based First Business Financial Services Inc. announced today that chief executive officer Corey Chambas plans to retire on May 2, 2026, and that the company will promote president and chief operating officer David Seiler to succeed him on the same date. Seiler has been president and COO of First

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

