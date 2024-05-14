The first residents have moved into The Couture
, the 46-story luxury apartment tower nearing completion near the downtown Milwaukee lakefront and the tallest residential building in Wisconsin. That's a major milestone for the $188 million project
, which was first proposed in 2012, but didn't begin construction until 2021.
Residents have been moving into the building during the last couple of weeks, said Rick Barrett
, founder and chief executive officer of Barrett Lo Visionary Development
, which is the development firm for The Couture.
Barrett said about 6-8 tenants have moved into the building. Another 30 are expected to move in by the end of May, and another 30 by the end of June, he said.
Of the building’s 322 apartments, 74 have been leased, or 23%, according to the website for The Couture.
The most expensive units at the top of the building have been leasing up the fastest. On the building’s top six floors, 9 of the 10 units have been leased. On the 40th floor, 5 of the 8 units have been leased.
One of the two penthouse units of the building had recently been put back on the market for a few weeks after a tenant backed out of a lease, but a new tenant for that unit has been secured, Barrett said. That apartment leases for $11,650 a month and is the most expensive unit in the building.
"I had five people looking at it, but the first person who went to look at it took it," Barrett said. "We have a lot of people come in that want some of those (higher floor) units."