Fire protection company starting construction on New Berlin facility

National fire protection services company Ryan Fireprotection
is beginning construction on a new 37,500-square-foot building in the New Berlin Industrial Park.
The facility will bring together the long-standing local companies of New Berlin-based Design Build Fire Protection
, which Ryan Fireprotection acquired in 2020, and Waukesha-based Guetzke & Associates
, which Ryan Fireprotection acquired in 2023, under the Ryan Fireprotection name.
“Guetzke & Associates built its reputation by standing behind our work and taking care of our customers,” said Mike Guetzke
, president of Guetzke & Associates. “Joining Ryan Fireprotection allows us to carry that legacy forward while providing even greater support and resources to the people and partners who have made our success possible.”
Based in Indiana, Ryan Fireprotection provides a range of fire protection services, including design, installation, inspection and maintenance for various fire protection systems.
Ryan Fireprotection is holding a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the construction of the new facility, which will be located at 15775 W. Overland Drive.
“We’ve always been a group that shows up, solves problems, and keeps things moving,” said Sherry Carlson
, vice president of operations. “This new chapter gives us more support behind the scenes, but what our customers experience day to day—that’s staying the same.”