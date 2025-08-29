Finalists named for 2025 Wisconsin Innovation Awards

The Wisconsin Technology Council
unveiled 27 finalists this week for the 2025 Wisconsin Innovation Awards.
Now in its 12th year, the Wisconsin Innovation Awards
seek to recognize the creative thinking that spans all sectors of the state’s economy.
This year's finalists represent industries including software, manufacturing, energy, health care, biotech, education and nonprofits. Winners will be announced during a Nov. 4 event in Madison.
“Innovation isn’t confined to tech startups,” said Angela Schlobohm
, vice president at the Wisconsin Technology Council. “It thrives in all corners of Wisconsin’s economy, and we’re proud to highlight the incredible work being done across industries.”
This year’s finalists from southeast Wisconsin include:
- Dousman-based Safepro Technologies: A patented integrated laser projection and shot detection system.
- Waukesha-based Hjarta Care: A manufacturer of medical devices for use in vascular, cardiovascular and endovascular procedures.
- Oconomowoc-based Soul Mobility: A power attachment that converts multiple brands of wheelchairs into a joystick driven power wheelchair.
- Wauwatosa-based Tykr: A research platform for both retail and institutional investors.
- Milwaukee-based U.P. Oncolytics: A startup developing a virus therapy that kills brain cancer cells.
- Oak Creek-based Microbial Discovery Group: A fermentation company making products for environmental, industrial, agricultural and human applications.
- Milwaukee-based UWM Research Foundation: The UWM Research Foundation was launched in 2006 to complement UWM Foundation and support research and innovation at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
- Hartland-based Wearable Technologies: A maker of wearable devices and mobile solutions powered by AI.