FifthColor to expand Sheboygan Falls HQ

, an omnichannel marketing agency, announced plans for a 35,000-square-foot expansion of its Sheboygan Falls headquarters, located at 1500 Steadman Way. The expansion project will increase the size of the facility to 85,000 square feet. Construction is expected to begin this month and be completed in February. Sheboygan-basedis the general contractor for the project. In a news release, FifthColor said the expansion will lead to new jobs and will “expand the company’s ability to deliver innovative marketing, creative, and large-scale brand experiences nationwide.” Some of the brands that the company works to support include Champs, FootLocker, and Carbliss. “This expansion is more than a bigger building, it’s a statement about where we’re headed,” said, owner and chief executive officer of FifthColor. “We’re scaling our creative, fabrication, and marketing capabilities to set a new standard for how brands connect with audiences.” FifthColor has grown its workforce from 6 employees 10 years ago to more than 100 today. The expansion project will create new management, creative, and production roles in Sheboygan Falls, as well as convert seasonal positions into permanent jobs, the company said. The company also said that its expansion project will strengthen its ability to deliver in four core areas: marketing and creative services, event solutions, industrial fabrication and engineering, and technology and innovation. Expanded studio and office space will support strategy, design, and content development. The added capacity will also allow for more complex projects, faster turnaround, and enhanced precision, the company said. FifthColor supports more than 26 major sporting events annually, including all U.S.-based golf majors, LIV Golf, the 2026 USA Special Olympics, and the NCAA National Football Championship. The new space will streamline logistics and improve execution for high-profile national events, the company said.